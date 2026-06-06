About a hundred people in this country will die by suicide today. Men are nearly four out of five of those deaths, and most of them never told a soul they were drowning. Fewer than one in five ever reached out to anyone before the end.

I understand the silence better than I'd like to.

I was an army brat. New school, new house, new town, over and over, until I quit trying to be known and learned to be alone instead. I got good at it. When I married my wife, the two of us were cut from different cloths, she had roots, she had a village, then we had a little family of our own out on an island. We had her people, but the years go by and you figure out that a last name and a holiday invitation don't make a family. You have to become one.

It took moving to North Dakota thirteen years ago for ours to finally take root. Five kids. Room to fail and try again, to take the trip, to struggle through a hard season and come out the other side still ours. That is what built us. Not blood. Not proximity. The slow work of staying.

The Book says God setteth the solitary in families. He set us in ours, and He set friends from our little church alongside us who became more than friends. He was answering the prayer I was too proud and too quiet to pray.

But I'll be honest with you, because that's the whole point of this. There were dark stretches getting here. The kind where you feel like the little red hen — you plant the wheat, you grind it, you bake the bread alone, and the ones who never lifted a finger show up hungry when it's done. A man can carry that resentment a long way down into a dark place before anyone notices, because he won't say a word.

Yesterday I watched my daughter get married. I sat there and looked at five grown, beautiful people my wife and I somehow raised, and I thought about how close I came, in the low years, to believing none of it mattered.

It mattered.

And here's the thing that broke me open this week — a reader I've never met mailed me a Bible. A stranger. He had no idea I was in a low spot. He just showed up with bread before I ever asked. That is the gospel in one gesture, and it's the whole message of this post: men aren't built to carry it silent, and you were never meant to.

If you're a man reading this in the dark, say it out loud to someone. Today. That's not weakness, that's the first honest thing.

And if you've got a man in your life who keeps baking the bread alone, don't wait to be invited to the table. Show up early. Carry something in.

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> I write every week for men trying to build something that lasts. It's free. Subscribe and you won't walk this alone.

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> A stranger mailed me bread before I asked. If this work has fed you and you want to carry something in, you can give here — it goes straight into FaithWall, getting Christ into kids' hands before the world gets there first.

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> Everything my wife and I learned the hard way about building a family with roots — the forty-years-and-thirteen version — we put in the Vault.

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