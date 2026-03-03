Hit the heart. ❤️ Restack it.

A man on the internet wrote a post.

It went viral.

254,000 views.

He says you died last night.

He says the person reading this is not the person who went to sleep.

He says you are a copy. A reconstruction. A new instance of a program that booted up this morning with a dead man’s memories.

And he gives receipts.

He talks about the g…