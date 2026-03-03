The Man on X Who Accidentally Found God
A secular thinker went viral explaining how you die every night. He’s right. He just doesn’t know who’s doing the killing.
Hit the heart. ❤️ Restack it.
A man on the internet wrote a post.
It went viral.
254,000 views.
He says you died last night.
He says the person reading this is not the person who went to sleep.
He says you are a copy. A reconstruction. A new instance of a program that booted up this morning with a dead man’s memories.
And he gives receipts.
He talks about the g…