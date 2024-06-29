The Lukewarm Apocalypse: How Comfortable Christianity is Killing Your Soul
Are You a Spiritual Zombie Walking? The Shocking Truth About Your Faith
So, You think you're living out your faith? Think again. You're not just weak - you're spiritually zombified, and you don't even know it.
Let's cut through the noise and hit you with some hard truths:
1. You're Blending In With the Crowd
You're so busy trying to fit in that you've forgotten you're called to stand out. "Be not conformed to this world" (Roma…