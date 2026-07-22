Nobody watched me become who I am.

It happened at 4 AM. In a garbage truck.

Six years. Two and three jobs at a time. Security, twelve-hour shifts. DoorDash. UberEats. Pizza runs. A postal truck before the sun came up. Then the garbage route. Waste Management first. Then a local company. Seventy-hour weeks were normal.

No crowd. No applause. Nobody filming it for the internet.

Just a man and a route and a family asleep at home.

I thought that was the wasted part of my life. The part before the calling. The part that did not count.

I was wrong. That was the sheep field.

Everybody knows the giant. Nobody preaches the pasture.

We tell the David story like it started in the valley. Five smooth stones. The sling. The Philistine falling like a tower. The song. “Saul hath slain his thousands.”

But David told Saul the truth before he ever picked up a stone.

There was a lion. There was a bear. Out in the field. Nobody watching.

“Thy servant slew both the lion and the bear” (1 Samuel 17:36).

He did not find his courage in the valley. He collected on it.

The giant was just the first time anyone was watching.

Samuel came to anoint a king. David was not even in the room.

“There remaineth yet the youngest, and, behold, he keepeth the sheep” (1 Samuel 16:11).

The oil ran down his head. The Spirit came upon him. And then the boy went back to the sheep.

Anointed. And hidden. A king still a stranger to his own throne.

The internet found “hidden details” in the David story this week. Bloodlines. Giants. Eyesight. Cheap hooks. The real hidden thing was never a secret about Goliath. It was the years. The years nobody saw.

The oldest homecoming story we have knows this.

Odysseus fought a war, then spent ten more years trying to get home. When he finally walked into his own house, no one knew him. He came as a beggar. A stranger in his own hall.

One person recognized him. His old nurse. Kneeling to wash a stranger’s feet. Her hand found the scar. An old wound from a boar hunt years before. The basin dropped. She knew him. Not by his face. By his scar.

That is how a man who has been to war is known. Not by his announcement. By his wounds.

Reach further and you find the truest one. A locked room. A doubting man. A risen King who did not prove Himself with a crown.

“Reach hither thy finger, and behold my hands; and reach hither thy hand, and thrust it into my side” (John 20:27).

He kept the scars. On purpose. Glory could have erased them. He wore them into eternity so a doubting man could know Him.

“I bear in my body the marks of the Lord Jesus” (Galatians 6:17).

Here is mine.

I spent those years so focused on keeping them fed that I forgot to be at the table.

I gave them a roof. I never sat under it with them. I was the provider. I was also the empty chair. The seat set every night. The plate my wife made anyway. Just in case.

I wanted the Goliath. The visible win. The thing people clap for. And I skipped the sheep field standing in my own kitchen.

Now turn and look at yourself.

You want the platform. The launch. The valley with witnesses. You are ashamed of the pasture nobody sees. The quiet obedience. The 4 AM no one claps for. The faithfulness with no audience.

Stop despising it. That is where the giant-killer is made.

The scars you are ashamed nobody saw are the exact ones that prove who you are.

The prodigal did not come home when he fixed his life. He came home when he stopped pretending.

“When he came to himself” (Luke 15:17).

Coming home is coming to yourself. Scars and all.

A man can live in the house and never come home.

I am not doing it that way. I came back from my long war and I show the marks on purpose.

The lion had no audience. That was the point.

Stand fast - Adam.

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P.S. You have been handed the David story secondhand your whole life. Clips. Hooks. Other men’s takes. There is more in the Book than the giant. Read the King James for yourself. That is the whole reason I built The Plain Bible Manual 2.0.