The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Dr. Tim James Author's avatar
Dr. Tim James Author
5h

Bravo, young man. May God richly bless you and your family for your strong work ethic and keeping your eye on the correct PRIZE. -- Tim

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Underground76's avatar
Underground76
4h

Why was he made in the sheep field - nobody ever explains how David could kill Goliath with just a sling.

David was a poor shepard - he did not have fancy weapons to use, no sword, no shield, no battle axe, nothing but a pouch and hide string.

He had to watch sheep all day - nothing more boring than that for sure - no Iphone, no internet, no other distractions - just stare at the white blobs

what would you do - I would load the sling and try to hit imaginary targets all day long, 12 hours a day, the very best video game available - my sling and a huge stack of round rocks (which I am sure were plentiful)

Now imagine that big old rock of a skull of Goliath when you are used to targeting bitty things (cause after 20 years aim small is pretty dang good)

God set David up pretty good to face Goliath

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