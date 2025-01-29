THE LEGACY PLAGUE:
Why Your Ancestors Built Cathedrals While You're Building Social Media Accounts (The Hidden Disease Killing Modern Greatness)
In 1383, a stonecutter in Florence spent 47 years carving a single pillar. He died before the cathedral was finished. He knew he'd never see it completed. That didn't stop him.
In 2025, we can barely finish watching a YouTube video without checking our notifications.
Something's broken. Not in our technology. In our souls.
They found his journal recently. …