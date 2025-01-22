THE LAZY MAN'S LION:
How One Ancient Proverb Explains Why Most People Never Get Rich or Famous (And What Samuel Johnson Can Teach Us About Getting Off Our Butts)
There's a story about Samuel Johnson that keeps coming back to me. The year was 1761, and Johnson – who would later become one of England's most celebrated writers – was living in a small London flat, promising his publisher he'd finish his dictionary.
But he wasn't writing.
Instead, he spent his days making excuses about why he couldn't work. The coffee …