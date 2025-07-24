The Last Leg Drop: Hulk Hogan, Christ, and The Real Main Event
This morning, Terry Bollea walked into glory. I will not mourn a man who finally found his way home.
The Brother Who Called Me Brother
I met Hulk Hogan once—not the cartoon on lunch boxes, not the neon god of childhood memories—the man. At a small airport, he was taller than legend and softer around the edges than television dared to show. When he shook my hand, he looked me in the eye and said “brother” like I'd been in his life for decades.
That was de…