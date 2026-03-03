The Internet Found Michelangelo. They Left God in the Marble.
A man online says genius is built, not born. He's right. But he stopped chiseling one layer too soon.
Hit the heart. ❤️ Restack it.
I was staring at a picture of the Sistine Chapel ceiling at 5 AM this morning when my wife walked in and asked why I looked angry.
I wasn’t angry.
I was watching the internet strip-mine a dead man’s faith and sell it back as a productivity hack.
A writer with half a million followers posted an article this week about Michelange…