The Hidden Bible Matrix Most Christians Never See
(How a 1947 coal miner's discovery reveals why you're stuck at spiritual level 1, and what the persecuted church knows that we don't)
In 1947, a Welsh coal miner named William Thomas made an unusual decision. He spent every spare moment memorizing Scripture, often reciting verses in the darkness of the mines. His coworkers thought him mad.
Two years later, when a mine collapse trapped him and six others for days, those memorized verses kept them all alive and sane.
Think about that for …