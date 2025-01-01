The Great Reset We Actually Need
(How an imprisoned pastor's discovery in 1956 might save your 2025, and why ancient wisdom crushes modern anxiety)
On January 1st, 1956, Richard Wurmbrand lay in his communist prison cell, his body broken from torture, his future uncertain. Yet he wrote later that he found perfect peace by practicing something so counterintuitive it seems almost absurd: he forgave his torturers daily.
"Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for th…