The Great Halloween Deception: Why I'll Never Let Charlie Brown Trick-or-Treat With My Kids
How America's most beloved Halloween special reveals our dangerous drift from biblical truth
Even Charlie Brown got it wrong.
The same specials we grew up watching - the ones that made Halloween seem innocent and fun - were part of a greater deception. One that I participated in as a child, but one that stops with me.
You see, I remember the candy. The costumes. The excitement.
But my children never will.
Not because we've deprived them.
But because…