The Gray-Haired Warriors Aren't Your Enemy, Young Buck
Listen up, young blood. I'm about to tell you something that'll save you years of wasted fighting.
You're strong. Good. The Bible says that's your glory:
"The glory of young men is their strength..." - Proverbs 20:29a (KJV)
But before you puff up that chest too far, read the rest:
"...and the beauty of old men is the grey head." - Proverbs 20:29b (KJV)
Here's what I learned hauling trash in North Dakota winters: Strength without wisdom is like a truck wi…