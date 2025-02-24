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You're strong. Good. The Bible says that's your glory:

"The glory of young men is their strength..." - Proverbs 20:29a (KJV)

But before you puff up that chest too far, read the rest:

"...and the beauty of old men is the grey head." - Proverbs 20:29b (KJV)

Here's what I learned hauling trash in North Dakota winters: Strength without wisdom is like a truck wi…