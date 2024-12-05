THE GATEKEEPERS ARE FURIOUS: GOD'S USING "UNQUALIFIED" PEOPLE AGAIN
When Religious Experts Lose Control, Revival Breaks Out
They tried silencing us three times this week.
My wife's ( Biblical Womanhood) inbox is filled with "concerned Christians" questioning her authority to teach biblical womanhood. Mine overflows with warnings from "qualified experts" about our "dangerous" teachings on marriage.
Apparently, speaking God's truth without their permission slip is still a capital offense in 2024.
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