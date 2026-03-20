The Frankenstein Christian: How Outsourcing Your Walk With Christ Will Kill You
Netanyahu, Genghis Khan, and what happens when you stitch your faith together from dead parts.
Hit the heart. ❤️ Restack it.
Netanyahu said it out loud this week.
“Jesus Christ has no advantage over Genghis Khan. Because if you are strong enough, ruthless enough, powerful enough, evil will overcome good.”
The prime minister of Israel, the land where Christ walked, bled, and rose, stood in front of cameras and put the Son of God on the same shelf as …