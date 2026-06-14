I do not think most bad churches begin by taking the Bible out of your hand.

That would be too obvious.

They let you keep it. They let you carry it. They let you underline verses in three different colors while the preacher tells you how much he loves the Word of God.

Then, little by little, they train you to be afraid of the Book in your own lap.

That is the quieter theft.

Not the pages.

Your confidence.

The theft

A man can sit in a pew for twenty years and still feel like a visitor in his own Bible.

He has one on the nightstand. One in the truck. One with old church bulletins folded inside it. He has heard sermons. He has been in classes. He has nodded through a hundred altar calls.

But ask him what the Bible says about his anger, his wife, his children, his money, his pastor, his fear, his mother, his church, or his own soul, and he freezes.

Not because God was silent.

Because somebody trained him to wait for permission.

Some churches do it with open control.

"Do not question the man of God."

"Touch not the Lord's anointed."

"That is rebellion."

"You need covering."

Other churches do it with fog.

"The Greek is complicated."

"The history is complicated."

"The canon is complicated."

"The manuscript issue is complicated."

Different costume. Same leash.

A Christian has a Bible in his house and still feels homeless in the Book.

That is not discipleship.

That is managed dependence.

God gave the Word

Psalm 68:11 says, "The Lord gave the word: great was the company of those that published it."

Notice the order.

The Lord gave it.

Men published it.

The church did not create the Word. A council did not breathe life into a dead religious document and make it Scripture by vote. A scholar did not rescue God from the embarrassing problem of not knowing how to preserve His own words.

God gave the Word.

Then men carried it, copied it, preached it, translated it, printed it, bled for it, and put it in the hands of ordinary people.

That matters, because if God gave the Word, then the first question is not whether you are impressive enough to open it.

The question is whether you believe Him enough to obey it.

Bad religion loves a helpless reader.

It loves a man who can quote his pastor but cannot find the verse.

It loves a woman who knows church rules but cannot explain the gospel to her child.

It loves the kind of Christian who thinks Bible confidence is arrogance.

It is not arrogance to believe God spoke plainly.

It is arrogance to put a toll booth in front of what God gave.

The trick

The trick is simple.

First they make the Bible feel too hard.

Then they make the leader feel necessary.

Then they make obedience to the leader sound like obedience to God.

Then, when you bring the Bible back into the room, they call it rebellion.

I have watched that pattern wreck people.

The cult leader uses it.

The abusive pastor uses it.

The soft academic uses it too, though he smiles while he says it and calls his doubt "nuance."

The end result is always the same: a Christian who can sense something is wrong but has been trained to distrust the very Book that would expose it.

Psalm 12:6 says, "The words of the Lord are pure words: as silver tried in a furnace of earth, purified seven times."

Then verse 7 says, "Thou shalt keep them, O Lord, thou shalt preserve them from this generation for ever."

That is not a religious mood.

That is a claim.

God gave words.

God kept words.

God preserved words.

If that is true, then the Bible in your house is not a prop, a lucky object, or a family heirloom with thin pages and gold edges.

It is the Book God meant for you to read.

And a man with an open Bible is hard to manage.

A wife with an open Bible is hard to gaslight.

A child raised with an open Bible is harder to frighten with religious theater.

A family that reads the Book at the table has something no program can replace.

This is not bitterness

This is one reason I keep writing about bad shepherds, Christian cults, church hurt, and men who outsourced their conscience to a pulpit.

I am not trying to make people churchless.

I am trying to make people less helpless.

There is a difference.

A Christian should be able to sit under a preacher without surrendering the Bible.

He should be able to respect a teacher without treating him like the source of truth.

He should be able to say, "Show me that in the Book."

Then he should be able to go home, open the Book, and check.

That is not bitterness.

That is Berean.

You do not beat a controlling church by becoming cynical. Cynicism is just another prison with better lighting.

You beat it by becoming harder to fool.

That starts with confidence.

Not confidence in your brilliance.

Confidence that God gave a Book, kept a Book, and expected His people to live by it.

Why I built this

That is why I am building the guide called Where the Bible Came From.

It is not seminary fog. It is not academic theater. It is a plain guide for the Christian who knows the Bible changed his life but could not explain where it came from if a critic, a cult leader, or a smug relative pushed him at the dinner table.

It starts where this has to start.

God gave the Word.

God preserved the Word.

Men did not give you permission to have a Bible.

God did.

Pre-order Where the Bible Came From - $5 floor

I also put Pastor David Haveman's How We Got Our Bible series into a clean reading edition with source audio linked, full credit preserved, and the lessons separated from Dead Hidden commentary.

If you want to begin with the source material while the guide is being finished, start there.

Read the How We Got Our Bible series

The Bible is already in the house.

Open it.

Then stop letting men act like they own the door.