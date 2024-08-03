The Evening Transmission: God Torches Pop Idols, Woke Delusions Crumble
Aerosmith Gasps, Swift Deceives, and the Almighty Dropkicks Gender Madness
If you're receiving this transmission, congratulations - you're part of the resistance. The last line of defense against the forces of cultural chaos and spiritual emasculation.
And unlike some other "resistance" broadcasts, I won't try to sell you supplements to survive the apocalypse. Although... maybe I should. "Biblical Man’s Super Male Vitality: Fo…