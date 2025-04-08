THE DIVINE COMMAND MODERN MEN ARE TOO WEAK TO DEFEND
How Theological Cowards Are Rewriting God's Authority to Appease a Culture That Despises It
The theological castration of Scripture has reached epidemic proportions.
Men who claim to defend the Bible are surgically removing its masculinity with the precision of gender reassignment surgeons. They're not just questioning "Wives, submit to your husbands." They're drugging it, sedating it, and mutilating its meaning until nothing of God's original …