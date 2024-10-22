The Devil's Not Scared of Your Instagram Bible Verses
the world is drowning, and your perfectly curated Christianity lacks the strength to save even yourself.
Look at this masterpiece by Winslow Homer. For three years, he labored to capture this moment - powerful men, bodies hewn like living marble, battling nature itself to rescue two delicate women from the merciless sea.
It's more than art. It's a divine picture of God's design:
- Men called to protect, to battle, to rescue
- Women, precious and worthy of sac…