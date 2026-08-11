The devil does not need you drunk.

Drunk is obvious. Drunk gets prayed for. Drunk gets a deacon at the door, a casserole from the ladies, and a name on the Wednesday list.

He needs you busy.

Everybody watches for the devil at the exit. We count the ones who leave and call it his harvest. But Jesus told a parable about how the enemy actually farms.

“But while men slept, his enemy came and sowed tares among the wheat, and went his way.” Matthew 13:25.

Read the direction of that verse. The enemy did not burn the field. He did not steal the wheat. He planted. He added to the field and left quietly, and the farmer did not know it until everything grew.

The devil’s work in a church is not subtraction. It is addition. Not the empty seat. The full one, gone hollow.

I have watched him keep five kinds.

The busy one.

Three ministries deep. Kitchen crew, van route, nursery rotation. Has not prayed alone since Easter. The calendar is full of God, and the closet is full of dust.

She has a Bible twin. “But Martha was cumbered about much serving.” Luke 10:40. Cumbered. Loaded down like a pack mule, in her own kitchen, for Jesus, while Jesus sat in the next room wanting her and not the bread.

“Martha, Martha, thou art careful and troubled about many things: But one thing is needful.” Luke 10:41-42.

The devil cannot make that woman quit church. So he makes her the church’s most exhausted employee. Service becomes the thing that stands where prayer used to.

The gifted one.

Could teach circles around the pastor. Everybody knows it. He knows it most of all. And he will not submit to a Tuesday night, a curriculum, a correction, or a calendar he did not set.

His twin is Saul. Head and shoulders above every man in Israel. Anointed. Gifted. And told to wait, and could not, and told to obey, and would not.

“Behold, to obey is better than sacrifice, and to hearken than the fat of rams.” 1 Samuel 15:22.

Talent that answers to nobody rots on the stalk. The devil loves a gifted man. The gift draws a crowd, and the undiscipline decides where the crowd ends up.

The informed one.

Five podcasts a week. Two study Bibles. Strong opinions on translation. Cannot name the last verse he obeyed.

James saw him in a mirror.

“For if any be a hearer of the word, and not a doer, he is like unto a man beholding his natural face in a glass: For he beholdeth himself, and goeth his way, and straightway forgetteth what manner of man he was.” James 1:23-24.

He looks. He nods. He forgets. Then he downloads another look. The devil does not fear a full head. He fears moved feet, and the informed one’s feet have not moved since spring.

The convicted one.

Cries at every altar call. Grips the pew in front of her. Drives home the same woman every single time.

Her twin is a Roman governor. Paul preached righteousness, temperance, and judgment to a man with power and a stolen wife, and the Bible says something remarkable happened.

“Felix trembled, and answered, Go thy way for this time; when I have a convenient season, I will call for thee.” Acts 24:25.

Felix trembled. The sermon worked. Conviction landed with both feet. And then he filed it under later, and later never came, and Felix goes down in the book as a man who shook and stayed the same.

Conviction is not repentance. Trembling is not turning. The devil will let you cry every Sunday as long as you drive home dry-eyed and identical.

The visible one.

Front row. First to serve. Name on every list. And nothing growing anywhere behind him.

Jesus inspected a tree like him once.

“And seeing a fig tree afar off having leaves, he came, if haply he might find any thing thereon: and when he came to it, he found nothing but leaves.” Mark 11:13.

Leaves are advertisement. A fig tree in leaf is a tree announcing figs. This one had the announcement and not the fruit, and Jesus cursed it, and by morning it was “dried up from the roots.” Mark 11:20.

Not pruned. Dried from the roots. The judgment went to the source.

Now stand back and look at all five.

Not one of them backslid. Not one missed a Sunday. Every single one is in a pew this week, singing, serving, nodding, known.

That is not the devil failing.

That is the design.

Paul named the whole condition in seven words. “Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof.” 2 Timothy 3:5.

The form stays. The power goes. And the form keeps showing up, which is exactly what makes it useful. An empty pew warns somebody. A full hollow one reassures everybody.

The devil does not empty pews. He stuffs them.