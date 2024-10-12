The Death of the Traditional Family(And Why That's a Good Thing)
Imagine waking up one day to find out your "normal" family life is actually killing your kids' future. Scary, right? Well, buckle up, because that's exactly what's happening right now.
Your family attends church every Sunday, says grace before meals, and has a well-worn Bible on the coffee table. So why does it feel like you're losing the battle for your children's hearts and minds?
Let's face it: The world is changing at a breakneck pace, and many Christian families are struggling to keep up. The old playbook - Sunday school, youth gr…