The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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DougDiamond's avatar
DougDiamond
10h

Fabulous and focusing. Thank you Adam!

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Deborah Anderson's avatar
Deborah Anderson
9h

Unbelievable writing! I have to read this again and again! Thank you Adam, WONDERFUL!!!

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