The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Mr. Bob Cat's avatar
Mr. Bob Cat
3h

And you begin a walk on a very slippery slope. I agree being right is not what counts. But if you’re sacrificing facts for fiction or affection, you could soon enter a downward spiral. Open the door for falsehood and falsehood will reign eventually.

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