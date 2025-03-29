THE DAY GOD KNOCKED MY TEETH DOWN MY THROAT
A soldier's story of learning surrender through gunfire, spilled blood, and the hardest four words in Scripture
—From J
The shrapnel took Jimmy's face first.
I remember that detail with a clarity that haunts me at 3 AM, seventeen years later. Not the explosion. Not the searing heat. Not even my own screaming.
Just Jimmy's face disappearing in a red mist before his body had time to register what happened.
One moment he was laughing about his girl back home—the next, h…