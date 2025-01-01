The Dark Truth About Ministry Nobody Warns You About
(How a 1956 missionary's "failure" changed the world, and why your critics might be your best confirmation)
In 1956, Jim Elliot and four other missionaries died on a beach in Ecuador. The newspapers called it a tragedy. Christians called it a waste. His wife Elisabeth faced criticism for continuing his work.
Today, thousands of Auca Indians are believers.
Think about that for a moment.
"For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith …