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Let's address the elephant in the sanctuary:

Christ's blood covers ALL sin.

Past. Present. Future.

Male. Female.

No exceptions.

But grace isn't a license for foolishness.

THE DUAL REALITY:

1. Spiritual Truth:

- Complete forgiveness available

- New creation in Christ

- Fresh start possible

- Clean slate through grace

2. Natural Consequences:

- Actions leave marks

- C…