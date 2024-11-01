THE TRUTH ABOUT SEXUAL LEGACY: GRACE AND CONSEQUENCES
Can a man take fire in his bosom, and his clothes not be burned?- Proverbs 6:27 KJV
Let's address the elephant in the sanctuary:
Christ's blood covers ALL sin.
Past. Present. Future.
Male. Female.
No exceptions.
But grace isn't a license for foolishness.
THE DUAL REALITY:
1. Spiritual Truth:
- Complete forgiveness available
- New creation in Christ
- Fresh start possible
- Clean slate through grace
2. Natural Consequences:
- Actions leave marks
- C…