Nobody joins a cult in one day.

It takes about eighteen months and a good WiFi connection.

Year one he stops going to church. Nothing dramatic. The livestream is right there. Same sermon, no handshakes, coffee from his own pot.

Then the algorithm gets to work.

It watches what he lingers on. It feeds him somebody a little deeper. Then somebody a little realer. Then the guy the seminaries don’t want you to know about.

Eighteen months in, he is taking doctrine from a bearded astrophysicist in a cabin in Alaska who left NASA after receiving a revelation of Black Yoda Jesus of Castle Grayskull.

You laugh. I need you to stop laughing long enough to count the men in your own church who are halfway down that ladder right now.

Because this is not new. The Bible has this man’s photograph on file.

The last living apostle sat down to write his shortest letter. Fourteen verses. You can read it in a minute. And in the middle of it, John named a man.

3 John 9. “I wrote unto the church: but Diotrephes, who loveth to have the preeminence among them, receiveth us not.”

Read the charge. Not heresy. Not adultery. Not theft.

He loved to have the preeminence.

He wanted to be first. And to stay first, he refused the one man alive who could tell him no. The apostle Jesus leaned on at supper wrote to that church, and Diotrephes threw the letter out.

Verse 10. “Prating against us with malicious words: and not content therewith, neither doth he himself receive the brethren, and forbiddeth them that would, and casteth them out of the church.”

One man. Receiving whom he pleased. Casting out whom he pleased. Answering to nobody.

John wrote his name down so the church would know his face.

We know his face.

He is on YouTube now. Church buildings are pagan. Pastors are hirelings. The steeple is an idol. Real worship is a man in his living room with his family and his phone, and no man over him.

He did not leave the church. He declared his couch the church and himself its bishop.

Pastor. Elder board. Membership committee. One man. Every vote unanimous.

This is the third man in the cave.

I wrote about the first one. The man under the juniper tree who said nobody serious was left, and was wrong by seven thousand.

I wrote about the second. The woman praying at her kitchen sink, hurt too deep to walk back through those doors. God answers her kind of loneliness with a person. He is nigh unto the broken heart. This essay is not about her. Two believers exhorting one another are an assembly. Her cave has supper in it.

The third man is different.

The first man miscounted. The second one bled. The third one made his miscount a ministry.

Now let me concede what he gets right. Because he gets one thing right.

There are house churches in the New Testament. Romans 16:5. “Likewise greet the church that is in their house.” Aquila and Priscilla had one. So did Nymphas. So did Philemon.

The building was never the argument.

I will go further than he will. I have a stack of old bulletins on my desk, from 1978 to 2007. Hard men. Bible men. Street preachers who thought air conditioning made congregations soft.

One front page, November 1981, defends street preaching and says it plain: not one preacher in the New Testament confined his preaching to a church building. Not one.

The same claim the YouTube man makes. In print. Forty-five years ago. From men who would have died for the Book.

Turn two pages in the same issue. An article demanding you attend every service of the church. Every one. Hebrews 10 in capital letters. The early church meeting daily. And a question fired straight at 1981’s living room: what kind of Christian lets a television schedule outrank the assembly of the saints?

They saw him coming. Before YouTube was a wire in the wall, they saw him.

One issue. Eight pages. No church buildings in the New Testament, and be in church every time the doors are open. Both. And no contradiction anywhere, because there is none.

The building was never the point. The order was.

Look at Paul’s actual pattern.

Acts 14:23. “And when they had ordained them elders in every church, and had prayed with fasting, they commended them to the Lord.”

Every church. Elders. Ordained by somebody else’s hands.

Titus 1:5. “Set in order the things that are wanting, and ordain elders in every city.”

Order and ordination in one verse. The whole design in seven words.

And ordination was a background check. 1 Timothy 3. Blameless. Husband of one wife. Ruling his own house well. A good report of them which are without. “Not a novice, lest being lifted up with pride he fall into the condemnation of the devil.”

Proved first. Then trusted.

The living-room bishop skipped the interview and hired himself.

And here is the part he never quotes. Paul’s authority ran both directions. 1 Timothy 5:19-20. An elder could be accused before witnesses. An elder could be rebuked before all. The man over the flock had men over him.

Hebrews 13:17 says the ruling elder watches for your soul “as they that must give account.”

Account. To God. For you. By name.

The voice on the phone gives account for nothing. It does not know your name. It cannot visit your hospital bed. It will not stand before God for your children.

Jesus gave the church its discipline in Matthew 18. Tell him his fault. Take witnesses. Then, verse 17: “tell it unto the church.”

Now run that verse in the living room. The offender is the pastor. The pastor is the membership. The membership is the court.

Tell it unto the church. There is nowhere to tell it.

His wife knows. She figured it out when the doctrine started drifting and there was no deacon to call, no board to write, no assembly to hear it. Just him, and a channel feeding him, and dinner going cold.

Here is a word study you can do without Greek or Hebrew.

Cult and culture grow off the same Latin root. To cultivate. To till ground and raise a crop.

A cult is a cultivation. It needs what every crop needs. Controlled conditions. One kind of seed. And a farmer.

In 1978 controlled conditions took work. You needed a compound. Fences. Somebody reading the mail. A cult leader built his greenhouse one rule at a time.

In 2026 the greenhouse ships free with the phone.

The algorithm is the controlled condition. It watches what you linger on. It feeds you more of him. Then mostly him. Then only him. No fence required. The gate locks from the inside, and you call it your recommendations.

And 2020 handed that greenhouse its seedlings.

Let me say the two-sided thing plain. The livestream is a mercy. For the shut-in, the sick, the nurse on rotation, the woman from part two, it is a rope thrown to the drowning. Thank God for it.

But 2020 consecrated the couch for the healthy, and nobody ever un-consecrated it. The doors reopened. Some never came back. We do not like counting that damage, so we renamed it a preference. The crutch outlived the injury.

And at the end of the feed, the farmer is waiting. His credential is that everybody else is compromised. The seminaries. The pastors. The translators. Every church within driving distance of your house. He is the last clean man on the internet, and it is a miracle, because the algorithm found him just for you.

Stay in his rows long enough and you will be his harvest. Cultivated. To follow him. Instead of the Book.

Now the question I owe you, because somebody in the replies will ask it.

Am I not a man with an audience and no bishop over my words?

Fair. Here is the difference, and it is the whole difference. I write. I claim no rule over you. I cannot receive you or cast you out. You can close the tab tonight and owe me nothing.

His wife cannot close the tab.

And for seventeen years I have taught Sunday School in a church where every one of those years, somebody could have taken the class away from me. That is not a burden. That is the wall.

So here is the whole trilogy in three sentences.

The first man counted wrong, and God showed him seven thousand. The second one bled, and God handed her one name. The third man took the cave, hung a pulpit in it, and called the echo an amen.

Do not be the third man.

Find the man who can tell you no. Sit where correction can reach you. A house is fine. Fifty in a cave was fine. The apostles planted churches in living rooms all over Asia.

Every one of them had a name over it that somebody else’s hands had ordained.

Who can tell you no?

If the answer is nobody, you do not have a church. You have a subscription.

And a subscription never says no. It only ever autorenews.

Adam

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P.S. Speaking of somebody who can tell me no. Christie has held that job since March 2002.

Twenty-five years of marriage, five kids, a grandson, and a ministry we run out of the same house. We wrote a book about what all of it taught us. The Things We Have Wrought: 25 Lessons in 25 Years on Life, Marriage, Parenthood, and Ministry. Her voice and mine, trading chapters, back and forth like the conversation it took to live it. The early struggles. The tight years. The things we got wrong and the God who corrected us anyway.

It goes live by midnight August 13.

Reserve your copy before then and Christie’s A Word Fitly Spoken study comes with it free.

https://buy.stripe.com/4gMaEYa127fQ6YA4V8frW1h