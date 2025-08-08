The church told you Adam was deceived. They lied.
They lied. And that lie is why your marriage is falling apart, your kids rebel, and Christian men are softer than gas station toilet paper.
Let me tell you what really happened in that garden.
Because once you understand the truth about Adam’s sin, you’ll understand why modern Christianity produces such pathetic men.
1 Timothy 2:14 demolishes the entire narrative:
“And Adam was not deceived, but the woman being deceived was in the transgression.”
Read that again.
Adam. Was. Not. Deceived.
He knew…