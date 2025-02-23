The Christian Nationalist 'Gotcha' That Backfired
Look, I've spent enough time behind a garbage truck to know when someone's trying to feed me trash.
You've seen it. Some blue-check intellectual type comes along, promising to "expose" how Christian Nationalism is "actually just like the woke left."
Yeah? Tell me more about how a garbage man who believes Christ is King is "identical" to folks who can't define what a woman is.
Here's what they're really doing:
They're scared.
Scared because men are standi…