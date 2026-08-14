the bread of sorrows

For years I worked seventy-hour weeks across two and three jobs, and I called it what a provider does. That was the phrase I used when anyone asked, and nobody asked much, because the phrase is respectable and men nod at it. I will tell you what it actually was. It was fear with a job title, and I had a hand locked around the future of my house, and I believed, without ever saying it out loud, that if my grip slipped for even a week the whole thing would go under. Provision was the respectable name I gave it, and the name underneath it was unbelief.

That kind of fear is not lazy, because it counts, and mine counted paychecks and hours and what was left after the bills, and when the count came out fine it went back and counted it again, because the point of the counting was never the number. It kept watch at hours of the night when the body was begging to be let down into sleep. It bargained the way fear always bargains, one more year at this pace and then rest, and the year rolled over like a note that never comes due. It called rest by ugly names so I would not want any. And it would not hand the outcome of my house to anybody, not to my wife, not to time, and not, I say it with shame, to God.

Somewhere in those years a question found me and would not leave, and the question was which part of this God had actually assigned me. He does assign work to a man, and plenty of it. But I had taken up a second employment alongside the first, unpaid and secret and heavier than the paying ones: keeping the outcome. And the Bible has a working man in it who was refused that second job at the blueprint stage.

God gave Noah drawings, and the drawings were exact: gopher wood, rooms, pitch within and without, three hundred cubits of length by fifty of breadth by thirty of height, a window finished in a cubit above, a door set in the side, three stories. He told him to gather food for his house and for the animals, and the record closes the chapter over him with one clean sentence. “Thus did Noah; according to all that God commanded him, so did he.”

Now read those drawings for what is not in them, because there is no steering provision anywhere in the record. I want to say that carefully, because the text is silent rather than explicit. Genesis lists lumber and pitch and floor plans, and it lists nothing a man could use to point the vessel anywhere at all. The silence is not an inventory. But the shape of the assignment is plain enough. Noah was given the building of the boat and never the aiming of it.

When the rain came and the animals went in, the record spends one verb on the door and gives that verb to God. “And they that went in, went in male and female of all flesh, as God had commanded him: and the LORD shut him in.” The verse does not describe the door. It says who shut it.

Genesis does not narrate the months inside. It counts days and depths and dates and lets the rest alone. But the vessel was sealed with pitch inside and out, and it carried penned animals and their gathered feed and eight human beings, and there is no version of that cargo, anywhere on earth that wood and animals exist, that does not mean heat and dung and noise and the same seven faces at close range for the better part of a year. Obedience did not float above any of that. It carried feed through it, in the dark, going wherever the water went.

The one picture the record gives of Noah’s hands during that year is small, and it is not heroic. He opened the window and sent out a dove, and the dove found no rest for the sole of her foot, and came back. “Then he put forth his hand, and took her, and pulled her in unto him into the ark.” A man who could not command one foot of the water under him could still put out his hand and receive what came back across it.

And when the earth finally dried, Noah removed the covering of the ark himself and looked, and the face of the ground was dry, and he saw it with his own eyes. Then he stayed where he was until God spoke. Seeing the dry ground and being sent out onto it were two different things, and Noah did not confuse them.

I sat a long time with that hand and that covering. The seventy-hour years were me working both jobs at once, the assigned one and the kept-back one, the labor and the outcome, and only one of them was ever mine. Psalm 127 had my picture the whole time. “It is vain for you to rise up early, to sit up late, to eat the bread of sorrows: for so he giveth his beloved sleep.” I ate that bread for years and called it providing. The rising early is in the verse. The sitting up late is in the verse. I thought those lines were describing my faithfulness. They were describing my meal.

You may be eating it now, over the diagnosis you re-read at midnight, or the grown child whose text you keep composing and deleting, or the business you cannot make breathe on schedule. The work in front of you is assigned, and it is real, and it wants your hands the way the pitch wanted Noah’s, so do it all the way to the seams. The water underneath was never on your list.

Most mornings my hands still go looking for the wheel. I have repented of that bread and I can still smell it baking. What I know now is the size of the assignment. Wood, pitch, seams, feed, the window, the waiting. And when something small and tired comes back over the water at evening, the man who cannot steer is still allowed to put forth his hand.

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