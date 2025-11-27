The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

19 Comments

User's avatar
Paul Ulrich's avatar
Paul Ulrich
Nov 27, 2025

My teenage daughter was being a real jerk this Thanksgiving morning as we were all making lunch together. She was being mean to her sisters and everyone. I prayed multiple times for these evil spirts influencing her to be gone. They didn’t leave immediately. I went to the bathroom and checked my email and read this story that just came in. We were each supposed to come up with an activity to do, I forgot. It was then that I knew what mine was supposed to be. I went into the kitchen. Everyone was there. I said, I have my activity, give me five minutes. I sat down and read that email to them. Something strange happened. I got phlegm stuck in my throat that made me sound like Paul Harvey. When I got to the third line, I got choked up and had to pause. It had been a mentally hard morning, loving the teenager even when she didn’t deserve it, but needed it most. I finally got through the whole thing. My teenager didn’t complain or leave. She listened and thought. And the way inspiring wayI read, which was a gift from God, moved her. A half hour later, she apologized to her sister and then her mom. A real, sincere, and thorough apology. Spontaneously, from a 14 year old girl. My prayers were answered that day. And God used The biblical Man to answer them. Please never give up. Cover your ministry with prayer. Thank you!

Reply
Share
KathyJo King's avatar
KathyJo King
Nov 27, 2025

♥️

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 A Johnson · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture