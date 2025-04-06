THE BLOOD-SOAKED LAWS NOBODY WANTS TO DISCUSS: EXODUS 22–24
God Didn't Write Nice Suggestions—He Carved Commandments in Stone While Your Ancestors Trembled in Fear
The mountain shook. Smoke billowed. Lightning tore the sky.
The Israelites—your spiritual ancestors—cowered at the base, shaking with fear, while Moses ascended to receive God's law.
Let that sink in.
These weren’t gentle life tips over coffee. They were divine edicts thundered from fire and trembling earth.
What modern Christianity has sanitized into “prin…