The Bible Reading Order That Actually Changes You
Most Christians read the Bible randomly and wonder why they're not growing. Here's the battle-tested reading plan that builds warriors, not wanderers.
I was recently asked to write a bible reading plan for a few folks on X. This is a snippet of it. If you are interested in a personal reading plan created for you, message me there will be a small fee just so you know as this takes some time.
Phase 1: Learn How to Fight
Start with 1 Peter. It'll teach you what suffering as a Christian actually means. It'…