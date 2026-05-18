Yesterday morning, I sat in Sunday School and heard my pastor preach the problem I have been trying to solve.

He did not mention me.

He did not mention the Plain Bible Manual.

He opened 2 Timothy 2:15 and put his finger on the thing most Christian homes already know but keep stepping around.

The Bible is not missing from the house.

It is sitting there.

On the shelf. On the table. In the app. In the bedroom. In the pew. Within arm’s reach of people who still say they do not know where to start.

That is the part that got me.

Most of us are not waiting on better access. We are waiting on a quieter flesh, a steadier faith, and a reason big enough to make us open the Book when the phone is easier.

Paul did not tell Timothy to admire the Scriptures.

He said:

“Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.”

Study.

Not scroll near it.

Not let the preacher do all of it.

Not collect Bible opinions from men who are better at being interesting than being obedient.

Study.

My pastor said something plain enough to bother a man all week. If you look at your life, you can probably find a window somewhere where there is something “totally worthless” taking fifteen minutes.

He was right.

You can find it.

I can find it.

There is a window in the day where the phone gets what the Bible does not. There is a window where a feed gets the first-fruits of your attention, and the word of God gets the leftovers, if it gets anything at all.

That is not a translation problem.

That is not a lack-of-resources problem.

That is a flesh problem.

The flesh does not sit quietly while you open the Book. It squirms. It remembers errands. It remembers dishes. It remembers a text message. It remembers a video you meant to finish. It remembers anything except God.

My pastor said it straight:

“Your flesh does not want to study the Bible. Your flesh wants to be entertained.”

That sentence is worth more than another app.

Paul gives us three men around an open Bible.

The natural man cannot receive the things of the Spirit of God because they are spiritually discerned.

The spiritual man can be taught.

The carnal man is saved, but his appetite is small. He can handle milk. He struggles with meat. He wants just enough Bible to feel fed, but not enough Bible to be cut.

That is where many Christians live.

Not lost.

Not atheists.

Not enemies of the Bible.

Just weak from a diet of spiritual milk and digital sugar.

Five minutes feels long because we trained the flesh to expect movement every seven seconds. Ten minutes feels like discipline because entertainment has made stillness feel like punishment.

But the Bible was not given to entertain the flesh.

It was given to feed the man who is willing to be ruled by God.

The second thing my pastor pressed was faith.

You cannot study the Bible while treating it like one more religious opinion in a pile of religious opinions.

Paul thanked God for the Thessalonians because they received the word “not as the word of men, but as it is in truth, the word of God.”

That is the dividing line.

Not whether you own a beautiful Bible.

Not whether your notes are color-coded.

Not whether you know how to pronounce the names.

Do you believe God intends to speak through the Book he put in your hands?

If you do, then fifteen minutes is not small.

Fifteen minutes with an open Bible and a believing heart is not nothing.

A mother interrupted three times before she finishes a Psalm has not failed. A father reading one passage before work has not failed. A teenager who shuts the door and reads a chapter while the house is loud has not failed.

The failure is not weakness.

The failure is surrender.

The failure is deciding the flesh gets the day because the flesh complained first.

The third thing was the goal.

Some men read the Bible to find something new. Athens was full of that. “Some new thing.” That spirit is still alive. It just has better lighting and faster internet.

Some men read the Bible to win arguments. The Pharisees came to catch Christ in his words. That spirit is alive too.

Some men read the Bible to be entertained. They want a preacher, a podcast, a rabbit trail, a mystery, a theory, a giant, a chart, a secret.

But the right goal is simpler and heavier.

Hear God.

Know God.

Obey God.

That is what my pastor said at the end, and that is the sentence I could not get away from.

“Our reason for reading, studying the Bible ought to be that we might hear God and know God and then obey God.”

That is it.

Not to become the smartest man in the room.

Not to have a verse ready for every fight.

Not to build an online personality out of doctrine you will not obey in your own kitchen.

Hear God.

Know God.

Obey God.

If the Bible in your house has become furniture, put something beside it tonight that makes it usable again.

That is why I wrote the Plain Bible Manual.

Not for scholars.

Not for men who want to argue about Greek on Facebook.

Not for Christians looking for one more excuse to delay obedience until they find the perfect notebook, perfect morning, perfect plan, or perfect mood.

I wrote it for the man who knows the Bible is true and still does not open it.

For the wife trying to keep Scripture alive in a noisy house.

For the family that does not need a new hobby.

It needs the Book back in the middle of the room.

Buy it.

Print the first page.

Put it beside the Bible tonight.

Tell your house, “We are taking fifteen minutes back.”

Plain Bible Manual: https://deadhidden.org/store/the-plain-bible-manual

And if this helped you, do not just like the post.

Send it to one household.

Not a crowd. One household.

The man who keeps saying he will start later.

The mother who thinks five interrupted minutes do not count.

The young preacher who has more tabs open than Scripture.

Put the Book back on somebody’s table.

Adam

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The Vault: https://deadhidden.org/store/the-vault