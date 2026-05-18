The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Aaron's avatar
Aaron
3h

This hit home for me. Thanks man!!

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Jordan Branscombe's avatar
Jordan Branscombe
3h

“The failure is deciding the flesh gets the day because the flesh complained first.” Damn

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