The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Faithful Recovery's avatar
Faithful Recovery
5h

I ordered and downloaded the Plain Bible Manual. I’m reading it now, and finding that I cannot rush. I have to go slow, with my Bible in my lap. I have to read and reread the same sentence many times, and even then, I question my understanding. And so I pray. It’s exhausting, but I find I cannot turn back.

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Don Dyer's avatar
Don Dyer
6h

We in America do not appreciate the Bible as much as we should. In countries where Christians are persecuted, they treasure the Bible. It is read first thing in the morning before eating breakfast. It is the most important thing that they own. Many don’t have a Bible but they have to read one when they can or access it online. It is the only bread of life for them.

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