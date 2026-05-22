Bible on the shelf. Truck keys in my pocket. Job all week. Pew on Sunday. Sunday School teacher’s voice came out of my mouth, and I did not believe half of what I was saying.

I knew about God.

I did not know the Book.

I quoted verses I could not spell the origin of. I said amen to sermons I never tested. I owned a Bible the way a man owns a fire extinguisher behind glass. There. In case.

Then I picked it up.

Bible. Black cover. The kind the old preacher had.

I read it out loud. By myself. No commentary. No “the original Greek” voice in my ear. No pastor between me and the text.

It wrecked me.

It is still wrecking me.

But here is the question that finally cornered me.

Where did this Book come from?

I trusted it because my old preacher friends trusted it. That is not enough.

You need to know why YOU trust it.

Because there are men right now telling you the Bible is outdated. There are men telling you the manuscripts were lost. There are men telling you the original Greek says something different than what is sitting in your lap. And most Christians cannot answer them.

I could not answer them. For years.

So I cracked it open and started chasing it down.

This is what I learned.

40 men wrote it. Over 2,000 years. On three continents. In three languages.

Not one council. Not one committee. Not one corporate editor.

Forty men. Most of them never met. Most of them never read what the others wrote. And the whole thing agrees with itself.

The word Bible is not English. It is Greek. Biblia. The books. Plural. Because what you are holding is 66 books inside one cover.

Black leather. Gold-edged pages where the gold means deity. Or red-edged pages where the red means the blood of Christ and the blood of every man who died to hand it to you in your own tongue.

You are not holding a self-help book.

You are holding the only Book God ever promised to preserve.

Psalm 12:6 says, The words of the Lord are pure words: as silver tried in a furnace of earth, purified seven times.

Psalm 12:7 says, Thou shalt keep them, O Lord, thou shalt preserve them from this generation for ever.

Preserve.

Not “lose.” Not “translate into a dozen modern committee paraphrases until nobody knows what He said.” Preserve.

If God said He would preserve it, He preserved it.

And if He preserved it, it is somewhere on planet Earth right now.

I think you know where it is.

This is the part that gets me.

Most Christians cannot tell you:

How many men wrote it. Over how many years. On how many continents. What language it was written in first. What biblia means. What Psalm 12 promises. Why the Bible is not just one option on a shelf. Why, the old preacher was right.

If you cannot answer those, you are one slick podcast away from doubting the only Book that ever told you the truth.

I have been there.

I am not letting you stay there.

What I Am Putting In Your Hands

The Plain Bible Manual. Already shipped. How to actually read your Bible. No seminary. No Greek. No filter between you and the page. The book we hand to new converts who say I do not even know where to start.

https://deadhidden.org/store/the-plain-bible-manual

Where the Bible Came From. Preorder now open. A series I am building from the ground up. The 40 men. The 2,000 years. The Greek word biblia. The black covers with seven seals. The gold edges and what the gold meant. The red edges and what the red cost. Why preservation is not a theory. Why your Bible is not just another option on the shelf. Why no man in a microphone gets to move you off this Rock.

This is Part 1 of the series. Parts 2 and beyond drop as I write them. Preorder gets you the whole thing as it ships.

Pay what you want. Five dollar minimum.

https://buy.stripe.com/fZu14o9bSc7acgu8Jpc3m0i

You do not need to be a scholar.

You need to know what you are holding.

The Bible changed my life.

Now I am handing you the ground to stand on.

Adam

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