THE BEASTS JESUS FACED: THE WILDERNESS BATTLE SCRIPTURE BARELY MENTIONS
The Four Words That Reveal The Demonic Warfare Christ Endured Before Satan Even Arrived
The wilderness wasn’t just hot sand and hunger pangs.
It wasn’t merely physical deprivation or solitary confinement. When Mark’s Gospel describes Jesus’ forty days of testing, it includes four words that most sermons conveniently skip over – four words that expose the supernatural terror Christ endured before Satan even showed his face:
“And was with the …