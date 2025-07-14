Share

Monday morning. My two youngest daughters are at Bible camp. The older two? Gone. Launched. Out there somewhere in the world like arrows shot from a bow that’s getting older and more bent with each release.

The Bible calls children arrows. “As arrows are in the hand of a mighty man; so are children of the youth. Happy is the man that hath his quiver full of them” (Psalm 127:4-5, KJV).

But here’s what Solomon didn’t write about—what happens after you shoot.

You Either Buy Them or Build Them

Been thinking about this arrow business a lot lately. See, with arrows, you got two choices:

Buy them. Head down to the dollar store of parenting. Let the world raise them. Public school. YouTube. TikTok. Whatever’s trending. You get what you pay for—a cheap arrow that’ll bend in flight, break on impact, couldn’t pierce a paper target, much less survive the real world. These arrows don’t kill deer. They don’t feed families. They just… exist.

Or you build them. Every arrow, handcrafted. Hours spent selecting the wood—that’s choosing their influences. Straightening the shaft—that’s discipline, correction, those 2 AM conversations when they’re broken and you’re exhausted. Sharpening the tip—that’s preparing them for battle, teaching them to think, to fight, to stand when everything says fall. Fletching with feathers—that’s the Holy Spirit’s guidance you pray over them till your knees are raw.

The material matters. Your training matters more.

A craftsman knows every arrow by feel. Every imperfection. Every strength. Twenty years of sanding, straightening, praying, crying, hoping you got it right.

The Moment of Release

My oldest two left three years ago. Standing in the airport drop-off, watching taillights disappear, I understood why they call it “shooting” an arrow. It’s violent. It tears something inside you. One second they’re in your hand, the next they’re gone, and physics takes over.

You can’t call an arrow back mid-flight.

Now we’re fixing to launch our son. Three arrows. Three shots. Three chances to get it right or watch it all go wrong.

Four Things Happen When You Shoot

Been a fan of archery since I was twelve. Here’s the brutal truth about arrows:

1. Hits the target, you retrieve it. This is the dream. They fly true, strike where aimed, accomplish the mission. Then they come back. Holidays. Grandkids. Sunday dinners. The arrow returns to the quiver, scarred but solid.

2. Hits the target, but the target runs off with your arrow. They succeed, but success takes them far from you. That job across the country. That marriage that creates necessary distance. That calling that demands everything. You’re proud and grieving at the same time. The arrow did its job, but it’s not coming home.

3. Misses the target, you retrieve it. They fail, but failure brings them back. The broken marriage. The lost job. The addiction. The crisis of faith. They limp home, damaged but not lost. You get another chance to straighten the shaft, sharpen the point. Grace gets a second shot.

4. Misses the target and it’s lost.

This is the one that keeps me up at night.

They fly wild. Disappear into the woods of this world. No calls. No texts. No forwarding address. Just… gone. Every archer has lost arrows. Every parent has this fear.

The Question That Haunts

My wife and I, we talk about it when the house is quiet. Which arrows will we retrieve? Which ones are gone forever?

You pour twenty years into shaping them. Prayer. Discipline. Love. Truth. Sacrifice. Then you draw the bow, kiss them goodbye, and release. After that, it’s between them, physics, and God.

The first two are out there now. Some days we hear the whistle of their flight—a text, a call, a visit. Other days, silence. Just us wondering if they hit their mark or if they’re lost in the brambles.

Our son’s next. Different wood, this one. Harder to shape. Took more sanding. More prayer.

What Keeps Me Awake

It’s not the launching that kills you. It’s the not knowing.

Did I use the right wood? Should’ve prayed more? Disciplined different? That time I lost my temper when he was seven—did that create a weakness in the shaft? That season I was too busy working—did that leave the fletching loose?

Every parent of launched kids knows this torment. You see other people’s arrows flying true and wonder what they did different. You see arrows in the obituaries and thank God it wasn’t yours while praying for the archer who’ll never retrieve that one.

The Arrows Still in the Quiver

Two daughters left. Watch them different now. Every meal together feels like communion. Every fight feels like wasted time. Every hug might be practice for goodbye.

The house gets quieter with each launch. The quiver gets lighter. Your back gets more bent from the draw weight of letting go.

Some nights I sneak into their rooms, watch them sleep like I did when they were babies. Except now I’m not checking if they’re breathing. I’m memorizing their faces before they become women who visit on holidays.

Here’s What Nobody Tells You

“Happy is the man that hath his quiver full of them” (Psalm 127:5, KJV).

But a full quiver is temporary. The point of arrows isn’t keeping them. It’s shooting them. A quiver full of arrows that never fly is just dead weight. Pretty to look at, useless in battle.

The happiness isn’t in the having. It’s in the shooting. In knowing you crafted something worthy of flight. In trusting the trajectory to hands bigger than yours.

But man, that release… it’ll tear you apart.

The Prayer of Every Archer

Lord, I built these arrows best I knew how. Used Your word for wood, Your wisdom for straightening. My hands are bloody from the crafting, my heart breaking from the launching.

They’re Yours now. Always were, I guess. I was just the bow You used to shoot them into a world that needs piercing.

Bring them back, Lord. Not necessarily to my quiver, but to Yours. Let them hit the marks You set. And if they fly wild, be the wind that corrects their course.

Two down. Three to go. Each release harder than the last.

To Every Parent Standing at Full Draw

That knot in your stomach? Normal. That fear they’ll fly wild? Valid. That prayer stuck in your throat? God hears it.

We’re all amateur archers trying to hit targets we can’t fully see. Building arrows in a dark workshop with instructions written in blood and tears.

Here’s what I know: The arrows we retrieve aren’t always the ones we expect. The ones that fly furthest sometimes do the most damage. The ones that break our hearts might be the ones that change the world.

Your quiver will empty. That’s the design. The question isn’t whether you’ll retrieve your arrows. The question is whether you built them strong enough to survive the flight.

The Bottom Line

I’ve launched two. Got three more to go. Some nights I lie awake wondering if I’ll ever hold those arrows again. Other nights I thank God for the privilege of being the bow.

This is parenthood: Building arrows with your bare hands, knowing you’ll bleed. Drawing the bow with muscles that want to quit. Releasing with a prayer and a breaking heart. Then waiting, always waiting, to see what comes back.

“Lo, children are an heritage of the LORD: and the fruit of the womb is his reward” (Psalm 127:3, KJV).

Reward. Right. Feels more like having your heart ripped out and shot into the darkness, hoping it finds light.

But we do it anyway. Because that’s what love does. It builds carefully, aims true, and lets go.

Even when letting go feels like dying.

Even when we’re not sure what’s coming back.

—Biblical Man

Share

Subscribe

P.S. To my two in flight and my three still home: You’re not just arrows. You’re pieces of my soul I shaped into weapons for a world that needs truth. Fly true. Strike deep. And know that this old bow is always here, bent but not broken, waiting for whatever grace brings back.

Go Deeper (Field Manual)

When you are raising kids or dealing with distance in your family, grab the two household manuals Christie and I wrote: Stop Having the Same Fight and When Your Family Won't Talk to You ($12 for both), or download them free as a paid Substack member inside We Made You Something.