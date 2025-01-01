The Ancient Memory System That Built America's Faith
(How a forgotten 1746 method turned ordinary children into walking libraries of wisdom, and why modern Christians are racing to recover it)
In 1746, when Benjamin Colman watched six-year-olds explain doctrines that stump modern seminary students, he wasn't witnessing child prodigies.
He was watching the power of sacred memory in action.
Think about that for a moment.
"When your children shall ask their fathers in time to come, saying, What mean these stones?" - Joshua 4:21
Consider this: In col…