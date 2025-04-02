The 15-Minute Christian: How Modern Men Became Weaker Than Their Great-Grandfathers
Your great-grandfather's generation built empires on less "discipleship" than you consume in a weekend church retreat.
I found something that exposes the embarrassing spiritual impotence of our generation.
This plain, unadorned brochure is what new converts received at Billy Sunday revivals between 1910-1935. No fancy graphics. No QR codes. No 40-day journey to nowhere.
Just a war plan for men who understood they were in a spiritual battle that most modern Christians are …