Happy 250th birthday, America.

I get to wake up in your freedom. But sometimes I wonder why.

My brother became a Marine like our grandfather before him. He fought in a bloody war. He came back broken and mostly forsaken by the country he bled for and lost buddies for. My grandfather fought on Iwo Jima, then again in Vietnam. My dad was an Army Ranger, gone for random long stretches at a time.

All of that sacrifice.

For what?

Me and Christie went and saw Pressure this week. There's a scene of D-Day in it, thousands of nineteen and twenty year old men storming that beach, getting mowed down by 50 cals.

My grandpa used to say the movies always forget one thing about beaches like that.

That damn sand.

Some of the men said it was like running in a grain bin.

Nineteen years old, running in a grain bin, toward the guns.

So your friend gets vaporized into pink mist?

For what?

I've got friends in Minnesota, one state over, telling me it's not safe anymore. Whole neighborhoods that feel like a mission field. I turn on the TV and see sodomy glorified and romanticized. Couples more worried about situationships than covenants. Grown men and women cosplaying a neo hippie life while the house their grandfathers paid blood for leans on its foundation.

And I hear my grandpa.

That damn sand.

I think our country has forgotten what sacrifice is.

It's not always getting armed up and storming hell for the folks back home.

Most times it's getting up and reading your physical Bible when your flesh says just look at the phone. It's putting your boots on and going to a job where some of the guys annoy the heck out of you. It's a mom putting her kids before her happiness, a wife keeping covenant when the culture tells her to chase a vibe, a husband telling his flesh no, a family saying no.

I could go on.

It's the little things we've forgotten.

Maybe that's our sand now.

The Bible open before the phone, the job when you don't feel like going, the kids before your mood, the covenant before the appetite, the no before the rot gets in the walls.

That's not a beach scene.

Nobody films it.

Still sacrifice.

Adam

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