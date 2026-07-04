The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

8 Comments

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Harry's avatar
Harry
3h

As a disabled Marine Corps veteran, thank you!! I’ll never forget the sand, the jungle or the sandbox!! Happy Birthday to, even with all of its flaws, the best country in the world!!

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Lauri Harris's avatar
Lauri Harris
1h

Great words. All true. Never forget the sacrifice and the sand.

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