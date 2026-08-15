Most social media trains us to leave the people sitting beside us without ever getting out of the chair.

Substack did the opposite to me.

This week Christie shared a Note with me. A man thanked Substack, then said he was grateful he no longer spent his days scrolling social media.

That sentence stayed with me.

I have my own thank-you.

Substack gave me a place to write. That matters. But the larger gift is not digital.

It gave me a way to work without always leaving the people the work was supposed to serve.

For years I believed providing for my family required being absent from it. I worked seventy-hour weeks across two and three jobs. I carried the future of our house like it would go under if I loosened my grip.

The bills got paid. My body came home. My attention did not always come with it.

Substack has changed where my work can happen.

I can write at our table. I can answer when one of our children calls. I can be available to my wife instead of giving her whatever remains after everybody else has taken their portion.

The work can travel while I stay.

Christie and I watched a show recently, and now we have gone backward into an earlier season. The writers built both stories around family, inheritance, and the terrible cost of making a place where the next generation can stand.

That part reaches us.

We are both first-generation Christians. There was no finished Christian family pattern behind us that we could simply repeat. We pioneered through life with the little tribe God gave us.

Five children.

Five children in seven years. We were still learning how to be married, and still learning how to follow Christ when following Him had to reach the kitchen, the checkbook, the bedroom, the minivan, and the way we spoke to each other after a long day.

Now our children have brought two more people into the family. Then came a grandson.

The family did not get smaller when the children grew up. The responsibilities changed shape. The table got longer.

Right now we are going to war for our son-in-law.

He is suffering from a syndrome that requires injections he has not been able to afford. I will not turn his condition into material or tell the private parts of a story that belongs to him.

I will tell you this.

Our daughter and her husband are pursuing every means and opportunity they can find to get him the help he needs. Christie and I are standing with them.

Not cheering from a distance.

Present.

Substack did not heal him. It did not make the fight disappear. It gave me a way to do the work God placed in my hands while remaining available for the people He placed in my house.

That distinction matters to me now.

Work is supposed to serve the household. Ministry is supposed to serve the household. A calling that consumes the family it claims to support has gotten something out of order.

I know because I have gotten it out of order before.

This place has helped me correct it.

So thank you, Substack.

But more than that, thank you to the people here.

Thank you to the people who read every word and never say a thing.

Thank you to the people who leave a sentence in the comments that follows me for the rest of the day.

Thank you to the people who share these posts with a husband, a wife, a grown child, or somebody sitting alone in a parked car.

Thank you to the people who choose to support this work. You have made room in our life for nearness.

Christie and I finished our memoir this week. We called it The Things We Have Wrought because of one sentence from Second John:

“Look to yourselves, that we lose not those things which we have wrought, but that we receive a full reward.” 2 John 1:8

I used to read that verse mostly as a warning about losing what took years to build.

Now I also hear an instruction to stay close enough to guard it.

Our son-in-law still needs those injections. Our daughter still needs her parents. Our grandson needs grandparents who are not always on their way somewhere else. Christie deserves a husband whose attention lives in the same room as his body.

Today I am here.

That is my thank-you.

What has Substack made possible in your real life?

Not online. In your house.

I want to hear it.

Christie and I tell the longer story in The Things We Have Wrought: 25 Lessons in 25 Years.

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