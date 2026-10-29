The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

29 Comments

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James Krahn's avatar
James Krahn
7h

Thank you Adam for keeping the ‘Light’ on! God Bless

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1 reply by Biblical man
Carmen Sanchez's avatar
Carmen Sanchez
7h

I don’t agree with sharing candy. I’ve always turned on the light of our front porch . Giving out tracks is useless . It’s no better than Jehovahs witness coming around . My opinion is not to partake of the works of darkness all year long. No to paganism no to thanksgiving, Christmas , Valentine’s Day . Being set apart is not blending .

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