I need to say something before I get into this.

Thank you.

To every one of you who’s supported this work, whether it’s buying a guide, sharing a thread, leaving a review, forwarding an email to someone who needed it, or just praying for us when the warfare gets real, thank you.

This isn’t a faceless newsletter. It’s 30,000+ people who’ve decided uncomfortable truth is worth their time. That matters more than you know.

Now, about Halloween.

Driving down Florida back roads last fall, I saw foam gravestones on shacks and ten-foot skeletons on mansions. Pagans aren’t ashamed of their darkness. They put it on full display.

Then I saw the Christians.

Porch lights off. Curtains drawn. “No candy” taped to the door.

The same folks who’ll load up on half-price Snickers on November 1st call it holy to hide on October 31st.

They think obedience means isolation.

They couldn’t be more wrong.

The Spirit of Retreat

Your church says Halloween is evil. So you pretend you’re not home. You don’t want to “participate in darkness.” You congratulate yourself for staying pure.

Meanwhile, witches and vampires meet your neighbors, laugh with their kids, and build relationships.

You hide behind a darkened door and call it righteousness.

That spirit of retreat is the same spirit that turns men into pew-warmers. It tells you to pray harder instead of knocking down Jericho’s walls. It tells you to stay safe instead of being salt.

And it’s killing our witness.

Rahab Didn’t Hide

Rahab lived in a city under judgment. She could’ve stayed quiet. Kept her head down. Hoped someone else would deal with the Hebrew spies.

But she didn’t.

Joshua 2:21, “And she bound the scarlet line in the window.”

She hung a scarlet rope out of her house, publicly, and told anyone who wanted to survive to get inside.

Not in secret. Not under a bushel. Out the window. Where everyone could see.

She marked her house. She gathered her family. She warned them what was outside.

And her household was saved.

We hide our lights under baskets, then wonder why no one notices our faith.

Matthew 5:14-15, “Ye are the light of the world... Neither do men light a candle, and put it under a bushel.”

If pagans can celebrate death with inflatable dragons, why can’t we celebrate life by opening our doors?

Here’s What I’m Doing (And What I’m Asking You to Consider)

This October 31st, my porch light will be on.

I’m handing Gospel Tracts out and the best chocolate on the block.

When kids ask why I don’t have skeletons, I’ll tell them about Jesus Christ and how He changed my whole life.

When parents thank me, I’ll invite them over.

I’m using Halloween as an ambush for grace instead of an excuse for cowardice.

You don’t have to do what I do. But I’m asking you to consider this:

What are you actually saving by turning off your light?

Candy money? Pride? Fear of what someone might think?

Or are you just choosing comfort over courage?

The Proof This Works

Two years ago, I left my light on. Handed out full-size candy bars with Tracts attached.

A dad asked why I was doing it.

I told him about Rahab. About the scarlet rope. About a God who saves entire households when one person has the courage to mark their door.

A week later, he sat in church with his kids.

You don’t get that with your lights off.

James 2:25, “Likewise also was not Rahab the harlot justified by works, when she had received the messengers, and had sent them out another way?”

Rahab acted on her faith. Not just believed. Acted.

That’s what we’re called to.

A Personal Thank You to My Supporters

I write these emails early in the morning. Between life and family. Between the hate mail that calls me a heretic for quoting Scripture.

But you keep reading. You keep sharing. You keep supporting.

And because of that, this work keeps going.

So thank you. Sincerely.

If you’ve bought a guide, left a review, shared a thread, or just forwarded one of these emails to someone who needed it, thank you.

You’re not just consuming content. You’re funding a mission. You’re part of something that’s waking men up at 4 AM to become theological warriors.

That matters.

If You Want to Go Deeper

I’ve built an entire library of guides that walk you through messy obedience: forgotten disciples, masculine leadership, marriage, spiritual warfare, and more.

Browse the full store here: deadhidden.org/store

And if you want everything at once, The Vault is a one-time purchase that unlocks lifetime access to all my current and future digital guides.

No recurring fees. Buy once, get every roadmap I’ve ever made.

Grab your key to The Vault here: deadhidden.org/store/the-vault

Final Thought

You can’t claim to be salt and light while your porch light is off.

You can’t say you love your neighbor while ignoring their knock.

This Halloween, hang a scarlet rope. Leave your light on. Hand out king-size candy bars like a king. Pray for every kid who comes to your door. Tell the story of the whore who got saved.

Choose Rahab over Jericho.

Make your faith visible.

And then take the next step: equip yourself with guides that show you how to lead year-round, not just one night a year.

Thank you for being part of this.

P.S. “But isn’t Halloween pagan?”

Only if you surrender it.

Satan doesn’t own days. God does. You’re not celebrating darkness by giving candy. You’re assaulting darkness by shining light.

If your church forbid participation, obey. But don’t let fear excuse your silence. Pray. Walk your street. There’s always a rope to hang.

P.P.S. Get lifetime access here: deadhidden.org/store/the-vault

P.P.P.S. Seriously, thank you. For reading. For sharing. For supporting. For praying. This work doesn’t happen without you. Let’s keep building.

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