The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Dennis Dixon's avatar
Dennis Dixon
3h

Marriage is hard but worth the extra effort. That was a recent learning not wisdom learned long ago.

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Keri's avatar
Keri
2h

Such truth—20 years ago a marriage study at church really did a number on me- I not only left the study and the church, but Christianity (as I understood it) thankfully back now 💙🙏🏻💙

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