The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Harry's avatar
Harry
7h

I believe that Peter walked on the water, twice. Once when Jesus told him to, "Come." Then when Peter looked at the storm and the waves and began to sink.... Jesus grabbed Peter by the hand. Then I believe that they both walked back to the boat.

Jesus did not leave Peter in the water and drag him back to boat; Jesus did not get into the water with Peter; I believe that Peter with his focus back on Jesus, they waked back to the boat.

The same goes with us today. When we are focused on the storm we sink. When we get our eyes back on Jesus together we can walk through the storm in confidence of who is more powerful than the storm.

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cathleen forrest]'s avatar
cathleen forrest]
1h

This writing is exactly why i subscribe and read everything. The connection of the events. None are random all point to our Lord, His glory, His grace and mercy. The words spoken ftom old to new all connect, never wavering from the truth of who God is. These writings are gifts of Godly wisdom.

You are a vessel pouring out Gods words in ways for me to more deeply understand. Amen

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