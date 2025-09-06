Stop Hiding Your Rage Behind That Church Smile
You walk into church with that practiced smile. The one that says "blessed and highly favored" while your soul is screaming profanities at God.
I see you.
That perfect church face you've mastered? It's killing your faith faster than any sin you're confessing.
Because here's what nobody tells you: God already knows you're pissed. He watched you slam your steering wheel in the parking lot. He heard every curse word you swallowed when the worship leader asked how your week was. He felt your jaw clen…