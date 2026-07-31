There was a stretch when I listened to him constantly. I read the books, listened to the podcasts, and gave the language a free pass because I thought, This is good stuff, man. The guy runs hundred-milers, tears his hands up setting records, and seems able to make his body obey him. What are a few dozen F-bombs when a man can do that?

That appeals to men. Master yourself. Embrace the hard. Stay hard.

Jocko gave us the 4:30 alarm clock and “discipline equals freedom.” Guys kept clips of that stuff on their phones like morning devotionals. Get up. Get after it. Stop being weak.

My elk have our own version.

It is the VeggieTales cut.

We clean up the language, put a King James Bible under its arm, and say, “Bless God.”

Bless God, my wife doesn’t wear pants. Bless God, I haven’t been inside a movie theater in thirty years. Bless God, I wear a suit every time the church doors open.

Then somebody shouts amen, and willpower gets mistaken for holiness.

There is nothing wrong with discipline. There may be nothing wrong with any of those personal choices. The problem starts when a man presents his abstinence as proof that he is spiritual, then lets the amens turn his preference into doctrine for everybody else.

The Bible has a phrase for it in Colossians 2:23:

Will worship.

It has “a shew of wisdom.” It looks humble. It neglects the body. It is also powerless against the flesh.

I call it practical asceticism.

The flesh will starve itself if it gets to brag about the fast. It will get up at four in the morning to pray if it gets to despise the man who sleeps until seven. Give the flesh a checklist and it will behave—especially if behaving puts it above somebody else.

That is the Pharisee in Luke 18. He fasted twice a week. He tithed. He was not an extortioner or adulterer. His discipline was real.

So was his pride.

Fundamentalists are especially vulnerable to this because we say the Bible is our final authority. I believe that. The Bible is not material for a preacher to improve upon. But we will read one verse and use it as a coat hook for a sermon that came out of our own head.

Kenny Baldwin preached a youth message called “Kiss the Son.” He took Psalm 2:12 and started talking about teenagers kissing girlfriends, footballs, basketballs, a “tweeting page,” a PlayStation, and a Nintendo Wii.

That will get a youth conference moving. It gives everybody a list of things to stop kissing.

It just does not give them Psalm 2.

Psalm 2 has the heathen raging, the kings of the earth setting themselves against the LORD and His anointed, the Son receiving the heathen for His inheritance, ruling with a rod of iron, and offering refuge before His wrath is kindled.

That is not a cute topical message about kissing a game console. It is one of the great doctrinal and prophetical passages in the Bible.

If Scripture is sufficient, then preach the Scripture. Do not treat the Bible like toilet paper—tearing off one little piece to cover whatever you already planned to do.

Pennsylvania authorities have now charged Baldwin and allege that he repeatedly sent explicit images to a boy beginning when the boy was fifteen. Those are criminal allegations, not a conviction, and they should be described honestly as allegations. But the charges do expose the uselessness of our outward scorecards.

The point is not that a topical sermon caused the alleged conduct. The point is that public standards could never reveal or cure it.

That is why Jesus talked about cups cleaned on the outside and whited sepulchres full of dead men’s bones. Practical asceticism can produce an impressive outside. It can also give the flesh a very respectable place to hide.

When a preacher says his wife’s clothing tells you what kind of pastor he is, her dress has become his spiritual résumé. When a man brags about what he does not watch, where he does not go, or what he always wears to church, the congregation knows when to say amen.

Everybody can see the list.

Nobody can see the bones.

Then the preacher implodes, the church blows apart, and people walk away. We say they departed from us. Sometimes they did. Sometimes we built their faith around a man’s willpower and called it Christianity.

Christianity does call a man to deny himself. Paul kept under his body. But Romans 8:13 says we mortify the deeds of the body through the Spirit. Grace teaches us to deny ungodliness. The Christian life is not the ultimate man finally mastering himself.

It is a dead man who needed Jesus Christ to give him life.

If we are going to call the Bible our final authority, we ought to know what is in it, where it came from, and how to answer the claims people repeat about canon, manuscripts, Scofield, Acts 8:37, “the Greek,” and preservation.

I just finished a 59-page, Bible-forward guide called Where the Bible Came From. The source notes are included.

https://biblicalman.gumroad.com/l/where-the-bible-came-from

Willpower can make a man impressive.

It cannot make him holy.

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