SPIRITUAL WEAKLINGS BEWARE: GOD'S GYM IS OPEN 24/7!
Are You Built for Virtue or Crumbling in Comfort? Biblical Man's No-Holds-Barred Guide to Spiritual Fitness!
Greetings, Warriors of the Word!
Biblical Man here, coming at you with a truth bomb that's about to detonate your comfort zone and ignite your spiritual fitness regime. Tonight, we're diving deep into a maxim that separates the spiritual Special Forces from the pew-warming privates:
"The superior man thinks always of virtue; the common man thinks of comfo…