The Lord told the same story three times.

The parable of the sower.

Not given to inspect anybody else.

Given for one reason.

Examine your own ground.

Comment one word before you leave:

WAYSIDE. STONY. THORNY. GOOD.

Name the ground.

The Seed

The seed is the word of God.

It needs no help.

It needs no improvement.

It needs no scholar’s fix.

The seed is perfect. Constant. Independent.

The sower sows it on every ground.

The birds do not change the seed.

The thorns do not change the seed.

The stones do not change the seed.

They only reveal what kind of ground caught it.

The Ground

The ground is your heart.

That is the part that changes.

That is what decides the fruit.

Four kinds.

The wayside.

Trodden down.

Walked on.

Hard-packed.

The word falls.

The birds come immediately and steal it.

Satan is not in some far-off movie theology.

He is right at your ear.

In the pew.

In the truck on the way home.

In the bed when the lights go out.

If he cannot keep you out of heaven, he fights to keep the word out of your ear.

The stony ground.

No depth.

Stones in the heart.

Old hard things.

Bitterness.

Trauma.

Unforgiveness.

Things from before you knew the Lord that you still carry like they were yours to keep.

They take up the space the seed was supposed to fill.

The seed tries to root. There is no room.

It springs up. It withers.

The thorny ground.

Cares of this life.

Deceitfulness of riches.

Lusts of other things.

Pleasures.

They grow up at the same time as the word.

They choke it.

No fruit to perfection.

This is the ground of the man who grew up around the Bible.

The woman, too.

The verses are familiar.

The hymns are familiar.

The Bible has been in the house.

The root is not in either of them.

The good ground.

An honest and good heart.

Hears the word.

Keeps it.

Brings forth fruit with patience.

Hundredfold.

Sixty.

Thirty.

That is the only goal that matters.

Not motion.

Fruit.

The Birds Are Real

The enemy is not a metaphor.

He is working to steal the seed from your ear.

From your mind.

From your bed.

While you sit in the service.

While you drive home.

While you scroll instead of pray.

Nesting.

Whispering.

Stealing.

The years you have been in church do not retire him.

What steals the seed fastest in your house?

The phone.

The bank account.

Bitterness.

Weariness.

A memory you have never said out loud.

One word.

Reply or comment.

I read them. Christie reads them, too.

The Application

The stones do not move themselves.

If you have carried a hard thing for ten years, you set it down on purpose.

The Lord will help you pull it out.

You have to be willing to call it by its name first.

Cry over it if it needs cried over.

Pray it out.

Do not die spiritually with stones still in the ground.

If you are choked, name what is choking you.

Cares.

Riches.

Pleasures.

Stuff.

The deceitfulness of riches is that the stuff looks worth it.

Right up until you see Him.

Then it looks like dust.

The cares look small.

The lust of other things looks foolish.

The seed is good.

The question is the ground.

===

Scriptures

Luke 8:1-15

Matthew 13:1-23

Mark 4:1-20

John 15:1-8

===

The Plain Bible Manual is the first door for the Christian who keeps opening the Book and keeps closing it on page nineteen.

Written plain.

The Bible is open in front of you.

Someone saying, “Start here.”

Plain Bible Manual:

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After that, $365.

Christie’s Biblical Womanhood Mini Vault is included free.

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Her side of the shelf.

One household package.

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Adam

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