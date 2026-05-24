The Biblical Man

The Biblical Man

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Heavy_Logic's avatar
Heavy_Logic
1h

Welp. I have some thorns.

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1 reply by Biblical Man
Jordan Branscombe's avatar
Jordan Branscombe
1h

I bought the Plain Bible; however, not sure why you wasted so many pages bashing the other churches

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