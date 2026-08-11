The past catching you is one fear.

Being recognized is worse.

Consequences can be paid.

Money can be returned.

A sentence can end.

A town can forget.

Recognition does something else.

Someone looks through the better clothes, the cleaner language, the new church, the new marriage.

They see the person who was there before the renovation.

That is why some people would rather be punished than known.

You can change towns. Churches. Beds. Phone numbers.

You can delete the messages.

Clear the browser.

Lower your pulse with chemistry.

Lie beside a body that knows every scar on you. Still hide the one word that matters.

Your name.

The one beneath the name on the envelope.

The name for what you did.

The person you became while doing it.

The version of yourself you keep drugged, worked, slept, and prayed into silence.

You call it privacy.

Your jaw grinds through the night.

The bottle empties. The screen goes dark. The body beside you turns away.

Then your pulse starts talking.

Chemistry can lower the volume.

Skin can lend heat.

Neither one can give you another name.

The thing you buried knows that.

It can wait.

Jacob knew how to run from a name.

He came out of the womb holding Esau’s heel.

Then came the bowl.

Esau returned from the field faint. Jacob had bread and pottage of lentiles waiting.

One brother was hungry.

The other saw a deal.

Esau sold his birthright. Jacob fed him.

Then came the blessing.

Jacob covered his hands and neck with goatskins. He walked into his blind father’s room carrying meat.

Isaac asked who stood before him.

Jacob answered with his brother’s name.

His father touched the hairy hands.

He blessed the lie.

Then Jacob ran.

He ran to Laban.

He worked seven years for Rachel. Woke beside Leah. Worked seven more.

He bred the flocks.

He learned how to beat a crooked man at a crooked man’s game.

Jacob could turn any room into a transaction.

That skill looks like wisdom when it keeps working.

He bred his way out from under Laban.

When he wanted safety from Esau, he counted animals.

Systems were easier than faces.

A system asks what you can pay.

A face remembers what you did.

Genesis 32 opens with Esau coming toward him.

Four hundred men came with him.

Jacob was greatly afraid and distressed.

He prayed first.

He named Abraham. Named Isaac. Named the promise that brought him home.

He admitted he was unworthy of the mercy already shown him.

It was an honest prayer.

Then he planned like it had never been heard.

So he calculated.

He divided his people, flocks, herds, and camels into two bands. If Esau destroyed one, the other could escape.

Then Jacob built a present.

Two hundred she goats.

Twenty he goats.

Two hundred ewes.

Twenty rams.

Thirty milch camels with their colts.

Forty kine. Ten bulls. Twenty she asses. Ten foals.

At least five hundred and fifty animals.

He placed space between every drove.

Each servant carried the same message.

These animals belong to Jacob.

They are for Esau.

Jacob is behind us.

The next servant said it.

Then the next.

Jacob is behind us.

The safest place for Jacob was always behind something.

Behind a bowl.

Behind goat hair.

Behind another man’s name.

Now he stood behind five hundred and fifty animals.

The whole procession turned fear into logistics.

He counted goats. Measured distance. Rehearsed one sentence until fear sounded like a plan.

Maybe a brother can be managed like a flock.

Then Jacob sent his wives over Jabbok.

He sent his children.

He sent everything he had.

Flesh. Property. Water.

Every possible thing between his old name and the brother who knew it.

At last, Jacob ran out of things to hide behind.

The text leaves him alone.

That is when the man comes.

Artists make the wrestling clean.

Two muscled bodies beneath a blue night. A lesson about persistence. Something fit for a church wall.

Genesis makes it last until dawn.

Weight.

Mud.

Breath.

Hands slipping on sweat.

A face close enough to kiss. Hard enough to break you.

Wrestling is closer than a fistfight.

Chest against chest.

Thigh against thigh.

Breath in the other man’s mouth.

There is nowhere to put your eyes that does not find a face.

God held Jacob inside the exact distance he had spent his life avoiding.

This room had no door.

The man touched the hollow of Jacob’s thigh.

The joint came out.

The road left his body.

Jacob held on.

Then came the question.

“And he said unto him, What is thy name? And he said, Jacob.”

Genesis 32:27

The question asked for no information.

It required a confession.

Years earlier, a blind father asked his name.

Jacob said Esau.

He received the first blessing beneath a false name.

Now God asked.

Jacob.

The name he had spent his whole life proving.

The man who takes another man’s place. Then keeps moving before anyone gets a clean look.

First blessing: Esau.

Second blessing: Jacob.

That is the whole river.

The old history stayed.

The blessing ended Jacob’s ability to use it as an exit.

God gave him another name.

Israel.

He blessed him there.

Mud on the skin.

The thigh hanging wrong.

Esau still coming with four hundred men.

No apology had been accepted.

The blessing arrived inside the unfinished thing.

Jacob did not have to look healed.

Then the sun came up.

Jacob crossed Penuel halting upon his thigh.

The hip paid no debt.

It closed the exit.

With two good legs, Jacob could still imagine another escape.

Now every step told what happened in the dark.

The blessing came out of the river wearing a limp.

People will celebrate a new name.

They do not know what to do with the limp.

Jacob could tell people he was Israel.

His body told the rest before he opened his mouth.

Jacob met God.

The blessing and the wound came from the same hand.

Neither one arrived alone.

Then Jacob lifted his eyes.

Esau was there.

Four hundred men behind him.

Jacob did one thing differently.

He went first.

The new name still had to face the old brother.

A private encounter with God did not erase a public debt.

Jacob had spent years letting servants, women, children, animals, and distance go ahead of him.

Now he passed over before them.

The man who lived behind everything stood in front.

Fear went with him.

His body had lost the argument.

Every step told the truth.

The brother he cheated watched him come closer.

Seven bows.

The limp visible between every bow.

No goat hair this time.

Esau ran.

Jacob knew what running looked like.

He had built his life out of it.

Jacob’s running carried him away from faces.

Esau’s carried him into one.

He embraced Jacob.

Fell on his neck.

Kissed him.

They wept.

The brother Jacob feared would recognize him did.

And ran to meet him.

Adam

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