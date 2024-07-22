SILENT WARRIORS: GOD'S SECRET WEAPON FOR SUCH A TIME AS THIS
Unleash Your Divine Purpose Through the Power of Holy Restraint – Are You Man Enough to Shut Up and Change the World?
WARRIORS OF TRUTH, HEED THIS DIVINE PARADOX:
You were born for THIS time, THIS place, THIS purpose.
AND
Your greatest weapon might be your SILENCE.
Let that sink in.
In a world DROWNING in noise, where every fool with a smartphone thinks their opinion matters, God is calling forth a new breed of man. A man who understands the power of purpose AND the strengt…