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"I'm not voting this year."

These words hit me like a gut punch.

Not from one Christian friend. But three.

Normally, I steer clear of politics.

But this? This demanded a response.

Because it's not just about voting.

It's about a bigger problem:

Christian passivity.

We've been sold a lie, folks.

And it's time to wake up.

The world wants you silent:

• In politics

• I…