Silent Christians, Roaring Evil
"I'm not voting this year." Three Christian friends. One dangerous decisionAnd it's not just about politics. It's about a silent epidemic destroying our faith: Christian passivity. Wake up, believer
"I'm not voting this year."
These words hit me like a gut punch.
Not from one Christian friend. But three.
Normally, I steer clear of politics.
But this? This demanded a response.
Because it's not just about voting.
It's about a bigger problem:
Christian passivity.
We've been sold a lie, folks.
And it's time to wake up.
The world wants you silent:
• In politics
• I…